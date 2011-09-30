* Week to Sept 24 dept store sales up 0.1 pct

* Week to Sept 24 Waitrose sales up 8.8 pct

LONDON, Sept 30 John Lewis BB90_p.L, Britain's biggest department store group, posted flat weekly sales, indicating even its relatively well off consumers are reining-in spending in the face of severe macro headwinds.

The employee-owned business said on Friday sales at its department stores were up 0.1 percent to 58.74 million pounds ($92 million) in the week to Sept. 24.

"This suggests that consumers may be becoming even more careful in their spending in the face of the ongoing serious squeeze on their purchasing power and major concerns over the economy, jobs and financial market turmoil," said Howard Archer, chief economist IHS Global Insight.

Separately on Friday, a survey showed UK consumer confidence edged up in September versus August but was still near record low levels.

John Lewis' department store sales excluding VAT sales tax fell 1.7 percent.

"It was a much quieter end to the week in terms of footfall given the milder weather compared to frost a year ago," the firm said.

Last month John Lewis reported an 18 percent drop in first-half profit, hit by discounting and a step-up in investment. But the firm said it expected to outperform rivals in the run-up to Christmas.

John Lewis also owns the Waitrose supermarket chain. Here, week to Sept. 24 sales rose 8.8 percent to 99.4 million pounds. ($1 = 0.638 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Rhys Jones)