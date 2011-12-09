Shell's departing CFO to join Rio Tinto as non-executive director
LONDON, Feb 10 Royal Dutch Shell's chief financial officer, Simon Henry, will join miner Rio Tinto as non-executive director from July 1 after he leaves the oil major.
LONDON, Dec 9 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for last week compared with a year earlier.
Week to Dec 3 18 weeks to Dec 3 Total sales 7.6 pct 6.0 pct Dept stores 9.5 pct* 1.9 pct Food stores 5.7 pct 8.9 pct
* Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT) increased 7.1 pct
John Lewis had already reported the department store figures on Dec. 4, and on Dec. 8 said its department store sales were up 3.7 percent so far this week. (Reporting by James Davey)
LONDON, Feb 10 Royal Dutch Shell's chief financial officer, Simon Henry, will join miner Rio Tinto as non-executive director from July 1 after he leaves the oil major.
LONDON, Feb 10 The UK Debt Management Office appointed four banks to be joint bookrunners on the syndicated reopening of the 0.125 percent index-linked gilt maturing in 2065, which is scheduled to take place in the week starting Feb. 20.
MADRID, Feb 10 Spain's Telefonica has received several offers for a stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius, the telecoms company said in a statement on Friday, adding it was negotiating and analysing the different options available.