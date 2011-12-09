LONDON, Dec 9 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for last week compared with a year earlier.

Week to Dec 3 18 weeks to Dec 3 Total sales 7.6 pct 6.0 pct Dept stores 9.5 pct* 1.9 pct Food stores 5.7 pct 8.9 pct

* Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT) increased 7.1 pct

John Lewis had already reported the department store figures on Dec. 4, and on Dec. 8 said its department store sales were up 3.7 percent so far this week. (Reporting by James Davey)