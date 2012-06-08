* Week to June 2 dept store sales up 15 pct
* Week to June 2 Waitrose sales up 19.8 pct
* Says strong start to new week
LONDON, June 8 John Lewis,
Britain's biggest department store group, enjoyed a sharp rise
in weekly sales as shoppers splashed out on food and fashion to
celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and take advantage of
better weather.
The employee-owned retailer has had a run of strong weekly
sales increases, albeit at slower rates in recent weeks, even
though official data showed overall UK retail sales fell last
month at their fastest rate in more than two
years.
On Friday it said its sales increased 15 percent
year-on-year to 62.39 million pounds ($97.2 million) in the week
to June 2. Sales a week earlier grew 9.3 percent.
"The 15 percent year-on-year jump in John Lewis sales in the
week to June 2 marks a reversal of a recent gradually slowing
trend, so it remains to be seen how well sales hold up now that
the boost from the Diamond Jubilee celebrations are over," said
Howard Archer, chief economist at economic consultancy IHS.
"It does appear at the moment that the consumers need a
boost such as extended good weather or a major event to
significantly step up their spending, which is hardly surprising
given that the pressures that they are still facing,
particularly in terms of squeezed purchasing power."
Many UK retailers are under pressure as consumers are
squeezed by higher prices, muted wage growth and government
austerity measures designed to cut national debt.
However, John Lewis has been outperforming the wider market
as its generally more affluent customers have been less impacted
by Britain's double dip recession, while improvements to
products and service have chimed with consumers.
Preparations for Jubilee themed celebrations helped the
firm's upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose boost sales by almost
20 percent as shoppers snapped up party food and drinks, while
better weather lifted summer clothing and outdoor products sales
in its department stores.
Electricals and home technology sales jumped 18.8 percent in
the week, sales in the home category were up 9.3 percent and
fashion rose 20.1 percent, the company said.
"A subdued start to the week, as the good weather continued,
gave way to a final three days of 27 per cent plus growth in the
run-up to the Jubilee weekend, delivering a 15 per cent overall
increase on last year," John Lewis said of the department store
outcome.
It added that it had seen a strong start to this week's
trading.
($1 = 0.6420 British pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Paul Sandle)