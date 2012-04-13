* Week to April 7 department store sales up 27.5 pct
* Sales up 25 pct vs comparable week last year
* Says poor weather helped sales
LONDON, April 13 Britain's biggest department
store chain John Lewis said it enjoyed a
"stunning" week's trade in the seven days to Easter Saturday as
poor weather made shopping an attractive pursuit.
The employee-owned retailer said on Friday its sales jumped
27.5 percent year-on-year to 66.7 million pounds ($106.4
million) in the week to April 7.
"In comparison with the Good Friday week last year we
delivered a stunning increase of 25 percent," the firm said.
"The vast majority of our branches delivered double-figure
increases with the poorer weather at the end of the week driving
customers into shops."
Sales in the electricals and home technology category soared
59.1 percent, reflecting demand for the new iPad and also for
TVs ahead of London and the south of England's digital
switchover.
Fashion sales were up 17.6 percent, while sales in the home
category were up 16.3 percent.
John Lewis has been outperforming the wider retail market as
its more affluent customers have been less impacted by the
economic downturn.
"This was an excellent performance by John Lewis that lifts
hopes that consumers may prove more robust than feared over the
coming months and help the economy return to sustainable
growth," said Howard Archer, chief economist at IHS Global
Insight.
However, he did point out that the retailer's sales increase
also reflects four more shops trading than a year ago and higher
prices due to inflation.
Many UK retailers are still struggling as consumers grapple
with inflation, muted wage growth and government austerity
measures, and worry about job security and a stagnant housing
market.
However, an industry survey on Wednesday said British retail
sales rose at the fastest pace so far this year in March, adding
to signs that the economy is slowly recovering.
($1 = 0.6269 British pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Neil Maidment)