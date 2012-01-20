LONDON Jan 20 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for last week compared with a year earlier.

Week to Jan 14 24 weeks to Jan 14 Total sales 9.9 pct 6.8 pct Dept stores 14.4 pct 3.9 pct Food stores 7.1 pct 8.9 pct

* Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT) were up 15.0 percent.

"The last week of clearance (sale) peaked with a fantastic sales performance of plus 14.4 percent on last year. We continued to make great headway against soft sales last year after the VAT increase and 20 branches were up on last year, John Lewis said of the department stores outcome. (Reporting by James Davey)