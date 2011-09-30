LONDON, Sept 30 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Week to 8 weeks to

Sept 24 Sept 24 Total 5.4 pct 7.1 pct sales Dept 0.1 pct 2.7 pct stores Food 8.8 pct 9.9 pct stores

* Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT) percent fell 1.7 pct

"It was a much quieter end to the week in terms of footfall given the milder weather compared to frost a year ago," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome. (Reporting by James Davey)