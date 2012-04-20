LONDON, April 19 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Week to Apr 14 11 weeks to Apr 14 Total sales 1.2 pct 9.0 pct Dept stores 13.9 pct 10.1 pct Food stores -5.6 pct 8.4 pct

"The post-Easter week proved to be almost as good as the pre-Easter week to give us a cracking fortnight's trade," John Lewis said of the department store outcome. (Reporting by James Davey)