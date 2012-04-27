BRIEF-Russia's MD Medical sees H2 '16 dividends at 300 mln rbls-Ifax
* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.
LONDON, April 27 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.
Week to Apr 21 12 weeks to Apr 21 Total sales -2.8 pct 7.9 pct Dept stores 16.5 pct 10.7 pct Food stores -11.3 pct 6.5 pct
"Our strong trading performance over Easter continued into week 12," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome.
"There were solid contributions from both channels with department stores delivering +8 percent and johnlewis.com posting a sizeable +56.5 percent increase on last year.
"Indifferent weather undoubtedly supported footfall and ensured that catering operations performed well." (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Rhys Jones)
DUBLIN, Feb 17 Sales of building supplies in Britain have improved since it voted to leave the European Union last June and there is no evidence yet that Brexit's impact will ultimately be negative for the sector, Irish firm Kingspan said on Friday.
