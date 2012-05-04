LONDON, May 4 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Week to Apr 28 13 weeks to Apr 28 Total sales 17.9 pct 8.7 pct Dept stores 32.4 pct 12.2 pct Food stores 10.7 pct 6.8 pct

"A very strong week's sales saw John Lewis trade at +32.4 per cent versus last year, continuing a terrific first quarter which puts the division at +12.2 percent cumulatively," the firm said of the department stores outcome.

"Last week's comparisons were helped by a lower number last year due both to the fall of Easter Sunday and the effect of the royal wedding." (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)