LONDON, May 4 British retailer John Lewis
on Friday gave the following sales figures
for the latest week compared with a year earlier.
Week to Apr 28 13 weeks to Apr 28
Total sales 17.9 pct 8.7 pct
Dept stores 32.4 pct 12.2 pct
Food stores 10.7 pct 6.8 pct
"A very strong week's sales saw John Lewis trade at +32.4
per cent versus last year, continuing a terrific first quarter
which puts the division at +12.2 percent cumulatively," the firm
said of the department stores outcome.
"Last week's comparisons were helped by a lower number last
year due both to the fall of Easter Sunday and the effect of the
royal wedding."
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)