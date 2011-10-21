LONDON, Oct 21 British retailer John Lewis
BB90_p.L on Friday gave the following sales figures
for the latest week compared with a year earlier:
Week to Oct 15 11 weeks to Oct 15
Total sales 9.9 pct 7.0 pct
Dept stores 7.0 pct 1.9 pct
Food stores 11.7 pct 10.2 pct
* Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT)
were up by 5.3 percent.
"Last week we saw our best performance of the half, perhaps
reflecting some pent-up demand following the recent warm weather
and also the benefit of our investment in new space," John Lewis
said about the performance of its department stores.
"It seems many customers are starting to feel festive as
sales of Christmas Shop and gifting ranges across our offer are
already selling well," the company said.
