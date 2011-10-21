LONDON, Oct 21 British retailer John Lewis BB90_p.L on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier:

Week to Oct 15 11 weeks to Oct 15 Total sales 9.9 pct 7.0 pct Dept stores 7.0 pct 1.9 pct Food stores 11.7 pct 10.2 pct

* Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT) were up by 5.3 percent.

"Last week we saw our best performance of the half, perhaps reflecting some pent-up demand following the recent warm weather and also the benefit of our investment in new space," John Lewis said about the performance of its department stores.

"It seems many customers are starting to feel festive as sales of Christmas Shop and gifting ranges across our offer are already selling well," the company said.