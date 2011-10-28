LONDON, Oct 27 British retailer John Lewis
BB90_p.L on Friday gave the following sales figures
for the latest week compared with a year earlier.
Week to Oct 22 12 weeks to Oct 22
Total sales 8.7 pct 7.1 pct
Dept stores 4.0 pct* 2.1 pct
Food stores 11.8 pct 10.3 pct
* Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT)
rose 2.1 percent.
"A promising week in many regards, despite a slightly
disappointing weekend where trade was affected once more by warm
weather," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome.
"All three buying directorates (fashion, electronics & home
technology and home) were ahead of last year, with fashion
showing a good step forward, driven by some excellent increases
from childrenswear and womenswear."
