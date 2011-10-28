LONDON, Oct 27 British retailer John Lewis BB90_p.L on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Week to Oct 22 12 weeks to Oct 22

Total sales 8.7 pct 7.1 pct Dept stores 4.0 pct* 2.1 pct Food stores 11.8 pct 10.3 pct

* Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT) rose 2.1 percent.

"A promising week in many regards, despite a slightly disappointing weekend where trade was affected once more by warm weather," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome.

"All three buying directorates (fashion, electronics & home technology and home) were ahead of last year, with fashion showing a good step forward, driven by some excellent increases from childrenswear and womenswear." (Reporting by James Davey)