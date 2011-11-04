LONDON Nov 4 British retailer John Lewis
BB90_p.L on Friday gave the following sales figures
for the latest week compared with a year earlier.
Week to 13 weeks to
Oct 29 Oct 29
Total 4.0 pct 6.9 pct
sales
Dept -0.7 pct* 1.8 pct
stores
Food 7.5 pct 10.1 pct
stores
*Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT)
fell 2.5 percent
"The continued warm weather made for a challenging half-term
week. This was in stark contrast to a strong week a year ago,"
John Lewis said of the department stores outcome.
"Despite the relative warmth, fashion (up 1.0 percent) did
very well to make positive progress compared to the other
directorates.
(Reporting by James Davey)