LONDON Nov 4 British retailer John Lewis BB90_p.L on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Week to 13 weeks to

Oct 29 Oct 29 Total 4.0 pct 6.9 pct sales Dept -0.7 pct* 1.8 pct stores Food 7.5 pct 10.1 pct stores

*Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT) fell 2.5 percent

"The continued warm weather made for a challenging half-term week. This was in stark contrast to a strong week a year ago," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome.

"Despite the relative warmth, fashion (up 1.0 percent) did very well to make positive progress compared to the other directorates. (Reporting by James Davey)