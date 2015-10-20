LONDON Oct 20 Waitrose, the upmarket grocer of British retailer the John Lewis Partnership, said on Tuesday its managing director Mark Price would step down after a 33 year career and be replaced by another company veteran Rob Collins.

Price, also the deputy chairman of the partnership, will leave on April 3, next year.

Collins, Waitrose's retail director, has been with the partnership for 22 years, first in senior roles at the John Lewis department store chain before joining Waitrose in 2007.

"Rob Collins has been a central figure in Waitrose's management team for a number of years and his strong leadership skills and operational success have ensured that he has been a central part of the board's thinking on succession planning for some time," said Charlie Mayfield, the partnership's chairman.

Price, 55, has been tipped to become chairman of broadcaster Channel 4, where he is already deputy chairman. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)