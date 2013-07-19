BP says to balance books at $35-40/bbl oil price by 2021
LONDON, Feb 28 British oil major BP said it will be able to balance its books at an oil price as low as $35-40 a barrel by 2021 as the company has reined in spending.
LONDON, July 19 John Lewis PLC : * weekly department store sales down 8.7 percent, waitrose up 14.0
percent
LONDON, Feb 28 British oil major BP said it will be able to balance its books at an oil price as low as $35-40 a barrel by 2021 as the company has reined in spending.
* GKN says will outperform both civil aerospace and auto markets
LONDON, Feb 28 European equities steadied on Tuesday, with a rally in shares of companies such as GKN and Meggitt following their encouraging results offset by weaker miners.