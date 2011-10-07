* Week to Oct. 1 department store sales down 7.9 pct
* Fashion sales plunge 13 pct
* Waitrose sales up 9.7 pct, boosted by barbecue demand
LONDON, Oct 7 Sales at John Lewis
BB90_p.L, the UK's biggest department store group, fell
sharply last week, as cash-strapped Britons chose to enjoy the
record breaking hot weather rather than shop.
The employee-owned business said on Friday sales at its
department stores plunged 7.9 percent year-on-year to 57.5
million pounds ($88.4 million) in the week to Oct. 1, a week
when Britain experienced the hottest October day ever recorded.
Sales excluding VAT sales tax fell 9.5 percent.
"It was a tough week for John Lewis due to the Indian summer
that arrived on Monday (Sept. 26)," the firm said, highlighting
a 13 percent slump in fashion sales.
"Clearly, customers were not in the mood to shop for
autumnal clothing in fashions and inevitably trade was slower as
a result," it said.
The sales fall caps a dire week for the UK retail sector.
Pressure on British consumers was laid bare on Wednesday as
top retailer Tesco posted one of its biggest-ever falls
in underlying sales, while rival J Sainsbury reported
only modest growth.
Adding to the sense of gloom were profit warnings from
mother and baby products firm Mothercare and youth
fashion retailer SuperGroup
The week has also seen homewares chain Dunelm ,
chocolatier Thorntons and bicycles to car parts retailer
Halfords report declines in underlying sales.
UK consumers' disposable incomes are being squeezed by
rising prices, muted wage growth and a government austerity
drive.
Howard Archer, chief economist at IHS Global Insight, said
the John Lewis data "fuels concern that consumers are reining in
their spending - particularly on discretionary products - in the
face of the persistent serious squeeze on their purchasing power
and their major concerns over the economy, jobs and financial
market turmoil."
Last month John Lewis reported an 18 percent drop in
first-half profit, hit by discounting and a step-up in
investment. But the firm said it expected to outperform rivals
in the run-up to Christmas.
John Lewis also owns the Waitrose supermarket chain. Here,
week to Oct. 1 sales increased 9.7 percent to 101.9 million
pounds, with the hot weather boosting sales of all things
barbecue-related.
($1 = 0.638 British Pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Cowell)