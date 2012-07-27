* Week to July 21 department store sales up 11.2 pct
* Waitrose sales up 8.7 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, July 27 John Lewis,
Britain's biggest department store group, posted yet another
double-digit rise in weekly sales, as shoppers geared up for
London 2012 with Games inspired purchases ranging from TVs to
lego to replica Olympic torches.
The employee-owned firm said on Friday department store
sales increased 11.2 percent year on year to 63.8 million pounds
($100.2 million) in the week to July 21.
John Lewis highlighted a 19 percent increase in television
sales and a 60 percent uplift in sales of gift collections,
driven by London 2012 merchandise.
"As the Olympic Torch Relay completes its journey we are
still selling over 1,000 units of the replica each week. Other
strong sellers include the Team GB Lego Minifigures ...
officially our best selling unit product in a week," said head
of merchandising Susan Young.
John Lewis, which has a bias to the south east of England,
has set the pace in the sector this summer as the deluge of rain
has driven footfall from the high street to the covered shopping
malls where its stores are often located. Wet and cold weather
is also favourable for its key household goods business.
Last week the wider impact of Britain's sodden summer was
laid bare by weak sales updates from major retailers, including
Kingfisher and Halfords, showing that the
wettest April to June period since records began had hurt
already weak demand in an economy showing few signs of pulling
out of recession.
Official retail data also indicated that celebrations to mark
Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee failed to provide the much
hyped and hoped-for boost to spending, raising the question of
whether the London Olympics will get the shop tills ringing
across the country.
John Lewis has also been outperforming the wider market
because its generally more affluent customers have been less
impacted by Britain's double dip recession, while improvements
to product and service and new modern stores have chimed with
consumers.
The firm's sales numbers are, however, flattered by the fact
it has more shops than last year and by higher prices because of
inflation. Also electrical items tend to have relatively low
profit margins.
John Lewis also owns upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose.
Here week to July 21 sales rose 8.7 percent to 107.6 million
pounds.
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)