Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON Dec 8 Britain's biggest department store group John Lewis posted a 1.8 percent year-on-year rise in sales to 144.5 million pounds ($236.3 million) in the week to Dec. 7, helped by another record week for its online business.
The firm said online sales rose 22 percent compared to the same week last year - a second consecutive week in which the site has taken over a third of overall trade.
The overall increase was down on the previous week's year-on-year growth of 18.4 percent, which benefited from "Black Friday" discounts.
The 149-year-old firm has been winning market share from high-street rivals in recent years due to its strong online offering, modern stores and a more affluent customer base. Last Christmas it reported record sales, while rivals, such as Marks & Spencer endured poor trading in a tough market.
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.