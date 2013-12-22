LONDON Dec 22 Britain's biggest department
store group John Lewis posted a 4.2 percent
year-on-year increase in sales to 164.4 million pounds ($268.88
million) during the past week, on the back of last-minute
Christmas shopping.
The group said on Sunday that the Christmas trading had led
to a 9.7 percent rise in sales in the week to December 22 from a
week earlier.
John Lewis' robust sales figures stand out in a UK retail
sector, where a large number of retailers have begun discounting
to attract shoppers. Research by PwC found 72 percent of 100
high street retailers were on sale or advertising promotions in
their shop window, such as three-for-two offers.
John Lewis said the most popular item this Christmas was the
Apple iPad, with one selling at its stores every 10
seconds during the past week. This has contributed to a 5.6
percent rise in sales for retailer's technology department
compared with the same period in 2012.
Sales in the group's fashion department were up 3.3 percent
year-on-year, which the retailer attributed to children's
clothing and toys, it said.
"We also saw an increase in lingerie sets, perhaps
reinforcing the stereotype that last-minute gift buying is
driven by men," the company said.