LONDON Dec 16 John Lewis, Britain's biggest department stores group, posted record weekly sales for a second straight week as it continued to outpace the wider retail market.

The employee-owned firm said on Sunday it made 147.8 million pounds ($238.5 million), including VAT sales tax, in the week to Dec. 15, up 11.1 percent on the same week last year and ahead of the 142 million made in the previous week.

"With a further nine shopping days before the big event, it is excellent news to have already had two record weeks, both over 140 million pounds for the first time," said Maggie Porteous, head of selling operations, referring to the busy pre-Christmas period.

With Britain facing the prospect of a triple-dip recession, many retailers have been finding the going tough as consumers fret over job security and a squeeze on incomes.

John Lewis has bucked the gloom because its generally more affluent customers have been less impacted by Britain's economic downturn, while improvements to product and service and new modern stores have chimed with consumers.