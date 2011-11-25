LONDON, Nov 25 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for last week compared with a year earlier.

Week to Nov 19 16 weeks to Nov 19 Total sales 2.4 pct 6.2 pct Dept stores -3.3 pct 1.4 pct Food stores 7.4 pct 9.4 pct

John Lewis had already reported the department store figures and on Thursday said its department store sales were flat year-on-year so far this week.