LONDON, Aug 19 British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Week to Aug 13 2 weeks to Aug 13 Total sales 6.4 pct 6.2 pct Dept stores 2.9 pct 0.7 pct Food stores 8.4 pct 9.3 pct

* Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT) were up 1.3 percent.

"On the sales front overall, we delivered a creditable sales performance of 52.9 million pounds ($87.1 million) which was a 2 percent improvement on last year and a 14 percent lift on 2009," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome. ($1 = 0.607 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Julie Crust)