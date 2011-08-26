LONDON, Aug 26 British retailer John Lewis BB90_p.L on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Week to Aug 20 3 weeks to Aug 20 Total sales 7.1 pct 6.5 pct Dept stores* 2.6 pct 1.4 pct Food stores 9.7 pct 9.5 pct

* Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT) were up 1.0 percent.

"Against a background of the country returning to post-unrest normality, media reports of falling disposable incomes, extraordinary turbulence in the financial markets and changeable weather, it was encouraging to see sales perform creditably again," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Julie Crust)