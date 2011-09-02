LONDON, Sept 2 British retailer John Lewis BB90_p.L on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Week to Aug 27 4 weeks to Aug 27 Total sales 6.6 pct 6.5 pct Dept stores* 1.4 pct 1.4 pct Food stores 9.9 pct 9.6 pct

* Department store sales excluding value-added tax (VAT) were down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Julie Crust)