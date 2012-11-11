LONDON Nov 11 John Lewis, Britain's
biggest department store group, said it had got off to a strong
start this Christmas trading period, with weekly sales up 11.4
percent on the same time last year.
The store group said department store sales in the week to
Saturday, November 10, were 85 million pounds ($135.23 million),
led by household products such as beds and curtains and also
electronic goods.
"An 11.4 percent increase on sales last year is a pleasing
and very creditable result," Nat Wakely, Director of Selling
Operations, said in a statement.
"It shows that our customers are thinking seriously about
Christmas and coming into our shops to find all they need for
entertaining family and friends and for finding the perfect
gift."
John Lewis has been outperforming rivals and the wider
market because its generally more affluent customers have been
less impacted by Britain's economic downturn, while improvements
to products, service and its Internet offer as well as new
modern stores have resonated with customers.