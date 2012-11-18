LONDON Nov 18 Strong demand for technology
products and toys as Christmas presents helped John Lewis
, Britain's biggest department store group, lift sales
7.6 percent from a year ago in the week to Nov. 17.
The company said on Sunday that sales in the week totalled
91.7 million pounds ($145.3 million). Rising sales of tablet
computers, in particular, drove a 22 percent increase in the
electrical and home technology (EHT) category.
"After another successful week's step up to Christmas, our
online (up 31 percent year on year) and EHT sales make it clear
there is real trust in John Lewis as we approach this critical
period," said managing director Andy Street.
John Lewis has been outperforming rivals and the wider
market because its generally more affluent customers have been
less impacted by Britain's economic downturn.