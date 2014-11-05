Nov 5 John Menzies Plc :
* Menzies Distribution continues to deliver results in line
with our expectations
* Performance within Menzies Aviation has been mixed in
period
* Full year outturn for aviation will be materially below
board expectations and they will also impact following year
* Has been decided that Craig Smyth, managing director of
Menzies Aviation will leave board with immediate effect
* New group executive team will be addressing current areas
of under-performance in aviation and will be reviewing
strategic, operational and investment plans
