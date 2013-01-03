LONDON Jan 3 John Menzies PLC : * Anticipates the full year result to be in line with its expectations. * Menzies aviation has decided to close its cargo handling operations at

Chicago airport, * Will result in an exceptional charge of £7M in 2012 but will improve EBIT in

2013 by around £1.4M * Series of restructuring actions across both divisions, FY exceptional charge

will be in region of £18M * Paul Dollman, group Finance director, has informed the company that he

intends to retire