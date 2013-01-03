UPDATE 1-Admiral profit hit by cut in UK injury discount rate
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
LONDON Jan 3 John Menzies PLC : * Anticipates the full year result to be in line with its expectations. * Menzies aviation has decided to close its cargo handling operations at
Chicago airport, * Will result in an exceptional charge of £7M in 2012 but will improve EBIT in
2013 by around £1.4M * Series of restructuring actions across both divisions, FY exceptional charge
will be in region of £18M * Paul Dollman, group Finance director, has informed the company that he
intends to retire
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
* Total dividend up 7 pct to 14.35 pence (Releads with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)