Nov 15 Newspaper distribution and aviation services firm John Menzies Plc said it was on track to deliver more than 20 percent growth in full-year pretax profit citing higher contract wins in the aviation division.

John Menzies, which provides passenger handling services to Lufthansa, Emirates and EasyJet, said it was trading in line with its expectations for the four months ended Oct. 31.

The Edinburgh, Scotland-based company's aviation unit reported a 12 percent rise in revenue for the period. This was boosted by a net win of 43 contracts in the year-to-date period that added annualised revenue of 34 million pounds.

However, cargo handling volumes were lower but the company said the rate of decline was in line with its view.

Menzies' distribution unit posted a 4 percent fall in underlying revenue, although cost-control measures had ensured that operating profits were consistent with last year.

Rival Smiths News last month said it would continue to reduce costs after having delivered cost savings of 22 million pounds in financial year 2011.

Menzies' shares, which have gained 40 percent in value in the last one year, closed at 484.75 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 290.6 million pounds. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)