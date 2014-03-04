March 4 John Menzies said full-year profit fell about 3 percent as dwindling demand for newspapers and magazines in the UK continued to hurt its larger distribution unit.

The company, whose interests are split between a publication distribution service and aviation services, said underlying pretax profit fell to 53.1 million pounds ($88.8 million) for the full-year ended Dec. 31 from 54.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to 2 billion pounds.

Shares in the company, which distributes the Financial Times and the Independent in the UK, closed at 660 pence on London Stock Exchange on Monday.