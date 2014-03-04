March 4 John Menzies said full-year
profit fell about 3 percent as dwindling demand for newspapers
and magazines in the UK continued to hurt its larger
distribution unit.
The company, whose interests are split between a publication
distribution service and aviation services, said underlying
pretax profit fell to 53.1 million pounds ($88.8 million) for
the full-year ended Dec. 31 from 54.5 million pounds a year
earlier.
Revenue rose marginally to 2 billion pounds.
Shares in the company, which distributes the Financial Times
and the Independent in the UK, closed at 660 pence on London
Stock Exchange on Monday.