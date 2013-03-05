March 5 Airport services provider and newspaper distributor John Menzies Plc reported a rise in full-year pretax profit on stronger earnings from its aviation business.

The company said overall trading climate remained challenging, but prospects for growth in 2013 were strong.

January-December underlying pretax profit rose 4 percent to 58.4 million pounds ($88 million). Turnover fell marginally to 2 billion pounds.

Underlying operating profit at its aviation business, on a constant currency basis, rose 16 percent to 32.3 million pounds.

The company, which has been overhauling its UK cargo handling business, booked 18.4 million pounds in restructuring charges in the year.

It shuttered its cargo business in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and the East Midlands in July, to return its cargo handling business in the United Kingdom to profitability.

The company said it expects trading at its newspaper business, which distributes "the Financial Times" and "the Independent" in the UK, to remain challenging in 2013 as customers buy fewer magazines.

Edinburgh-based John Menzies started as a chain of newsagent shops and was the Scottish agent for the monthly installments of Charles Dickens' first novel - The Pickwick Papers. The company sold its retail operations in 1998 to focus on its distribution business.

The company raised its final dividend 5 percent to 17.85 pence a share.

Shares of the company, which have been trading on the London Stock Exchange for 450 years, closed at 748 pence on Monday.