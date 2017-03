April 16 U.S. auto parts maker Johnson Controls said it would buy Air Distribution Technologies, which makes air ventilation products used in buildings, from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for about $1.6 billion.

Johnson Controls makes car interiors and batteries as well as heating, ventilation and cooling systems for buildings. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)