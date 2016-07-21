UPDATE 1-Keysight Technologies to buy Ixia for $1.6 bln
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.
July 21 Johnson Controls Inc's building efficiency segment growth was driven by growth in both North America and Asia, CEO Alex Molinaroli said on Thursday during a conference call with analysts following its third quarter earnings.
Growth in North American was pegged at three percent, while growth in Asia was pegged at 9 percent.
"We're seeing some strength in China, which is really encouraging," Molinaroli said. (Reporting By Meredith Davis)
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.
* Keysight and Ixia to combine to accelerate growth and create a powerful innovation engine