July 21 Johnson Controls Inc's building efficiency segment growth was driven by growth in both North America and Asia, CEO Alex Molinaroli said on Thursday during a conference call with analysts following its third quarter earnings.

Growth in North American was pegged at three percent, while growth in Asia was pegged at 9 percent.

"We're seeing some strength in China, which is really encouraging," Molinaroli said. (Reporting By Meredith Davis)