DETROIT Jan 22 Johnson Controls Inc on
Thursday posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and
affirmed its fiscal-year outlook.
Net income rose 12 percent to $507 million, or 76 cents a
share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 from $451 million, or
69 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 79 cents a
share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected
77 cents.
In October, Johnson Controls said it would earn 74 cents to
77 cents a share.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $10.7 billion, in line with the
$10.67 billion analysts had expected.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)