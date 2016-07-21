BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed, expanded signature partnership
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
July 21 Johnson Controls Inc, a multi-industry U.S. manufacturer, reported lower quarterly net income on Thursday as sales in its automotive interiors segment slipped.
The company, which also makes automotive batteries and building heating and cooling systems, reported net income of $383 million from continuing operations for the third quarter ended on June 30, down from $503 million a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Johnson Controls earned $1.07 per share, up from 91 cents a year ago. Analysts on average had expected $1.03.
Net revenue fell to $9.5 billion from $9.6 billion. (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of the zero-emission cars.