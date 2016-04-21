BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 U.S. auto parts maker Johnson Controls Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, hurt by higher costs.
Johnson Controls also said on Thursday it would go ahead with its merger with Ireland-based Tyco International Plc .
Such "inversion deals", which help a company lower its taxes, are under heavy scrutiny by the U.S. Department of Treasury's Temporary and Proposed Tax Regulations.
Johnson Controls reported a net loss of $530 million, or 82 cents per share, attributable to the company for the second quarter ended March 31. The company had a profit of $529 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Johnson Controls earned 86 cents per share.
Net sales fell 1.8 percent to $9.03 billion. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7