MOVES-Alcentra's structured credit head to move to New York
March 20 Asset manager Alcentra Group said Hiram Hamilton, the head of its structured credit unit, would relocate to New York to bolster the firm's U.S. operations.
(Adds CEO comment, details, shares)
July 18 U.S. auto parts maker Johnson Controls Inc reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as demand rose for its car seats, and the company said it expected its cooling and heating systems business to return to growth in the current quarter.
Shares of the largest U.S. auto parts maker, whose customers include Toyota Motor Corp and General Motors, rose 1.5 percent before the bell.
Demand in Johnson Controls' automotive business, its largest, was driven mainly by China, which contributed about 32 percent to the division's third-quarter revenue of $5.7 billion.
Revenue from the company's cooling and heating systems business fell 4 percent due to lower demand from the Middle East and North America.
Johnson Controls said it expected low single-digit revenue growth in the business in the fourth quarter ending Sept. 30.
"The overall non-residential heating ventilation and air conditioning markets remain challenged, but we are starting to see some increased demand in certain vertical markets," Chief Executive Alex Molinaroli said in a statement.
Johnson Controls forecast earnings of $1.00-$1.02 per share for the current quarter. Analysts on average were expecting $1.01 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding items, Johnson Controls earned 84 cents per share in the third quarter ended June 30, up from 72 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $10.8 billion from $10.5 billion, a year earlier.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Johnson Controls' shares closed at $49.88 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
March 20 Asset manager Alcentra Group said Hiram Hamilton, the head of its structured credit unit, would relocate to New York to bolster the firm's U.S. operations.
LIMA, March 20 Heavy rains in Peru have disrupted train transport of minerals from the country's central region to the Pacific Coast, and the train line could take at least 15 days to fix, Vice President and Transport Minister Martin Vizcarra said on Monday.
AMSTERDAM, March 20 Four Dutch provincial governments said on Monday they were opposed to a takeover of paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel due to potential job losses, in a sign of the challenges facing the company's U.S. suitor.