BRIEF-Dish Network places $1 billion in convertible notes
* Dish Network Corp - interest on notes will be paid on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing on September 15, 2017
Oct 30 Johnson Controls Inc's profit tripled in the fourth quarter, driven by higher sales of its car seats in North America and a lower income tax provision.
Net income attributable to Johnson Controls rose to $309 million, or 46 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $105 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2.6 percent to $10.98 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Delta Air Lines - offering $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.875% notes due 2020 and $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.625% notes due 2022
* Gener8 Maritime Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results