Oct 30 Johnson Controls Inc's profit tripled in the fourth quarter, driven by higher sales of its car seats in North America and a lower income tax provision.

Net income attributable to Johnson Controls rose to $309 million, or 46 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $105 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.6 percent to $10.98 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)