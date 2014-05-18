European shares dip on weak banks and energy before Dutch vote, Fed
NEW YORK May 18 Johnson Controls said on Sunday that it has agreed to sell its auto interiors business to a joint venture it is forming with a unit of China's SAIC Motor Corp.
A Johnson Controls spokesman said the auto parts maker was contributing $3 billion to the joint venture, giving it a 30 percent stake. The newly formed company will have total value of $7.5 billion, he said.
Johnson Controls had previously said it was evaluating strategic options for the unit, which had annual revenue of about $4 billion but had been struggling to turn a profit. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON, March 14 Unilever CEO Paul Polman said the British government should ensure a level playing field for companies facing takeover bids such as Kraft Heinz's failed $143 billion attempt to buy the Anglo-Dutch company, the FT reported on Tuesday.
March 14 U.S. electronics payments company Euronet Worldwide Inc on Tuesday offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for more than $1 billion, trumping a bid by Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.