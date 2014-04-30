BRIEF-New Zealand Refining posts throughput of 7.2 mln barrels for Jan/Feb
* Achieved a gross refinery margin (grm) of USD 6.58 per barrel for January/February period
April 29 Johnson & Johnson suspended sale of devices used in fibroid surgery amid concerns about their potential to spread a rare but deadly cancer, the Wall Street Journal reported.
J&J was halting world-wide sale, distribution and promotion of the tools called power morcellators but not permanently pulling them from the market, the Journal said. (r.reuters.com/dyt88v)
The action follows a Food and Drug Administration advisory on April 17 that discouraged doctors from using laparoscopic power morcellators to remove fibroids - common but often painful uterine growths - because of a risk of worsening an often-hidden cancer. (r.reuters.com/dug68v)
In a letter to customers, J&J wrote that it is waiting for the regulator and the medical community to further clarify the role of morcellation in fibroid treatment, the newspaper said.
Morcellators typically use long, tube-shaped blades to cut and remove tissue through tiny incisions, helping patients avoid open abdominal surgery associated with longer scars and recovery.
J&J spokeswoman Sheri Woodruff did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane and Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as a sharp pullback in Wall Street on doubts about Donald Trump's economic agenda prompted investors to rush to safe haven assets such as gold and government bonds.
March 22 Indian online marketplace Snapdeal is in talks with domestic rivals Paytm E-Commerce Pvt Ltd and Flipkart for a potential sale, Indian daily business newspaper Mint reported on Wednesday, citing sources.