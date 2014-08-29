PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 22
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 28 Johnson & Johnson plans to seek a buyer for its medical device maker business, Cordis Corp, The Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The sale of Cordis could fetch between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, one of the people told the Journal, adding that the sales process for the business was still at an early stage.
When contacted, J&J declined to comment on the matter.
Bridgewater, New Jersey based Cordis manufactures treatments for vascular disease including stents and catheters. It has a workforce of about 5000 employees.
Earlier this year, J&J sold another of its units, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc to private-equity firm Carlyle Group for $4.15 billion.
Analysts had pointed out at that time that the move highlighted J&J's determination not to waste resources on unloved divisions.
Other eminent deal talks in the medical device sector in recent times include Medtronic Inc's $43 billion bid for Covidien Plc, while Zimmer Holding Inc agreed to acquire Biomet Inc for about $13 billion. (Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Progressive Direct Insurance Company enters into agreement to sell Australian operations to Hollard Insurance Company