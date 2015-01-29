(Adds analyst comment)
By Natalie Grover
Jan 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved the expanded use of Imbruvica, sold by Johnson &
Johnson and Pharmacyclics Inc, to treat
Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM), a rare form of blood
cancer for which no specific pharmaceutical therapy exists.
The decision, announced more than two months before the
scheduled review date, marks the fourth indication for the drug.
WM, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, was discovered more than
70 years ago. It usually worsens slowly over time and causes
abnormal blood cells, known as B lymphocytes (B-cells), to grow
within the bone marrow, lymph nodes, liver and spleen.
Imbruvica works by blocking the enzyme that allows abnormal
B-cells to grow and divide.
Since WM was first described, doctors have had to rely on
therapies borrowed from similar cancers, said Steven Treon, who
led the trial that led to the approval for expanded use.
The FDA granted Imbruvica breakthrough therapy designation
for WM, a status given to drugs seen as important advances in
the treatment of serious diseases, but it added a warning that
it could cause tumor lysis syndrome (TLS).
TLS is a potentially life-threatening disorder that occurs
when a treatment kills cancer cells so quickly that the kidneys
cannot expel the breakdown products from the blood.
Since its initial approval in late 2013, the number of
safety warnings associated with Imbruvica have increased, said
Elliot Favus of Favus Institutional Research, adding that the
number of cases of TLS for Imbruvica had risen in the past year.
"We're learning a lot more about the safety of the drug and
it's not as good as people originally thought when it was first
approved," Favus said.
In contrast, a potential rival drug being developed by
AbbVie Inc and Roche Holding AG, ABT-199, has
reduced the number of TLS cases in recent trials, he said.
Imbruvica is already used to fight chronic lymphocytic
leukemia and Mantle cell lymphoma.
The approval for WM highlights the strength of the
franchise, although the disease occurs only in up to 1,500
patients in the United States each year, Roth Capital Partner's
Joseph Pantginis wrote in a note.
Pharmacyclics anticipates U.S. net product revenue of about
$1 billion for the drug in 2015, up from $492 million in 2014,
the company said earlier this month.
Pharmacyclics shares closed 1.25 percent higher at $167.47,
while J&J's stock ended up about 0.9 percent at $102.38.
