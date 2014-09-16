Sept 15 An executive at Johnson & Johnson's
DePuy Orthopaedics Inc unit on Monday defended the
company's assessment of safety risks associated with
metal-on-metal Pinnacle hip implants in a Dallas court from a
lawyer who said the company had neglected to perform critical
safety testing.
Pamela Plouhar, the worldwide vice president of clinical
research at DePuy, was grilled by a lawyer for plaintiff Kathy
Herlihy-Paoli during the first trial among more than 6,000
lawsuits over the Pinnacle hips that have been consolidated in
Dallas federal court. The outcome of this so-called bellwether
case could have an impact on DePuy's decision to continue
fighting the cases in court or consider a settlement.
Herlihy-Paoli and other plaintiffs claim the company failed
to understand and warn patients and doctors about the device's
risks, instead marketing them as safe.
On Monday, Herlihy-Paoli's lawyer, Mark Lanier, pressed
Plouhar over what studies DePuy had performed on the implants,
in an attempt to show jurors that the company had been negligent
in gathering clinical data on the devices before they were
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2000.
Plouhar said there was "no human study that looked at" the
health effects of metal debris for the Pinnacle hips before
2001. Lanier said that research as early as 1974 suggested
problems with the metal-on-metal devices.
During testimony last week, Lanier pointed to documents that
showed that Thomas Schmalzried, a Los Angeles surgeon who had
consulted with DePuy on the hips, said in 2001 that more
information was needed to assess the risks of metal debris in
Pinnacle devices.
On Monday, Plouhar insisted DePuy had followed industry
standards. When asked by Lanier whether the company had done the
"necessary studies" on the metal-ion issue to prove the hips
were safe, she said they had.
The safety record of metal-on-metal implants and whether
DePuy properly vetted the devices have been key themes so far
during the trial, which entered its third week on Monday.
Herlihy-Paoli's lawyers have said the failure rates for the
implant were unacceptably high - more than 14 percent over seven
years.
Herlihy-Paoli, a 58-year-old woman from Montana, received
two Pinnacle hips in 2009, and said in her 2012 lawsuit that
defects in the devices led the level of cobalt in her blood to
skyrocket to 85 times the normal level.
While the Pinnacle implant has not been recalled, the
company stopped selling metal liners for the devices last year.
In a statement, DePuy spokeswoman Mindy Tinsley said the
company undertook a comprehensive review of scientific and
clinical information on metal-on-metal hips before launching the
Pinnacle metal-on-metal device, including two FDA-approved
clinical trials, and continued to monitor the device's safety
after its launch.
Last year, DePuy agreed to pay $2.5 billion to settle more
than 7,000 lawsuits over its ASR metal-on-metal hip systems,
which were recalled in 2010.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York and Marice Richter and
Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Lisa Shumaker)