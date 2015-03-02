NEW YORK, March 2 Cardinal Health said on Monday that it would buy Johnson & Johnson's Cordis vascular technology unit for $1.9 billion and that the acquisition would boost 2017 earnings by 20 cents per share.

J&J, which makes pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and consumer items, said it would continue to stay in the cardiovascular disease sector through its electrophysiology business and its cardiovascular treatment Xarelto. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)