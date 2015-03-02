(Adds comment from Cardinal CEO, updates share prices, adds
advisers)
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. pharmaceutical and
medical equipment maker Johnson & Johnson said on Monday
it agreed to sell its Cordis vascular technology unit to
Cardinal Health for $1.9 billion, completing its exit
from the cardiovascular stent business.
Cardinal, one of the largest U.S. drug distribution
companies, is expanding its medical equipment offerings for
physicians.
"While this transaction is not without obvious risks and
does mark a change in CAH's overall business mix/business model,
we believe the financial attractiveness outweighs this fact,"
Evercore ISI analyst Ross Muken said in a research note.
Cardinal, which expects the deal to close by the end of
calendar year 2015, said the acquisition will be slightly
dilutive to earnings in the fiscal year ending June 2016. It
expects the deal to then boost earnings by 20 cents per share in
the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017, and it sees cost savings
of $100 million by the end of fiscal 2018.
Cardinal's chief executive, George Barrett, said the company
may make more acquisitions in cardiology and endovascular
treatment as well as in the trauma and wound care segment.
"Those are areas where we could see opportunities to fill
out the portfolio," Barrett said in an interview.
Shares of Cardinal rose 1.4 percent, or $1.24, to $89.23, in
early afternoon trading, while J&J rose 0.6 percent, or 64
cents, to $103.15.
J&J, which makes pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and
consumer items, said it will still own its electrophysiology
business and the drug Xarelto in the cardiovascular segment.
It exited the highly competitive drug-coated stent market
four years ago because it was not a top player and faced
competition from Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories
, St Jude Medical Inc and Boston Scientific Corp
.
Cordis gets about 70 percent of its revenue from outside the
United States, and its principal markets include Europe, China,
and Japan.
The Cordis business includes wires and guides and other
equipment used in cardiology and endovascular procedures. The
latter includes products to treat aneurysms and to open up
arteries such as in the abdominal aorta.
Cardinal was advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz and
Jones Day and by Goldman Sachs Group. J&J was advised by
Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and Baker & McKenzie LLP and JP
Morgan Chase.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Leslie Adler)