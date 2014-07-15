July 15 Johnson & Johnson reported
sharply better-than-expected quarterly revenue and earnings,
fueled by strong sales of newer prescription drugs, including
its Olysio treatment for hepatitis C.
The diversified healthcare company on Tuesday said it earned
$4.33 billion, or $1.51 per share, in the second quarter. That
compared with $3.83 billion, or $1.33 per share, in the
year-earlier period, when the company took charges for
litigation and an acquisition.
Excluding special items, J&J earned $1.66 per share.
Analysts, on average, were expecting $1.55 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Company sales jumped 9.1 percent to $19.5 billion, well
above Wall Street expectations of $18.99 billion.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson, Editing by Franklin Paul)