(Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
By Ransdell Pierson
July 15 Johnson & Johnson reported
higher-than-expected quarterly results on sizzling sales of its
new Olysio treatment for hepatitis C, but company officials
cautioned the pill will lose steam later this year as newer
rivals come to market.
Global company sales jumped 9.1 percent in the second
quarter to $19.5 billion, beating Wall Street expectations of
$18.99 billion.
But while overall pharmaceutical sales soared, helped also
by treatments for blood clots and prostate cancer, the company's
medical devices and consumer products posted weak sales gains.
Olysio, which U.S. regulators approved in November, chalked
up sales of $831 million for the second quarter and $1.19
billion for the year to date.
Many doctors use the pill with Gilead Sciences Inc's
Sovaldi, which was approved in December to treat the
hepatitis C liver virus and has achieved even higher sales than
Olysio.
But industry analysts believe Olysio's strong sales growth
will level off later this year if Gilead wins approval for a
pill that combines Sovaldi with another of the company's
treatments.
Jefferies analyst Jeffrey Holford said Olysio drove J&J's
profit beat, but cautioned, "(L)ittle credit will be awarded
long term as new competing therapies enter the market" later
this year and compete with the new J&J pill.
Joaquin Duato, head of J&J pharmaceuticals, in a conference
call with analysts on Tuesday, said Olysio's "(sales) run rate
is unlikely to continue in 2015."
J&J only slightly boosted its full-year earnings forecast
despite its outsized second quarter results, to between $5.85
and $5.92 per share - from its earlier outlook of $5.80 to
$5.90.
Leerink analyst Danielle Antalffy said she believed the new
2014 profit forecast is conservative, but that "the lack of a
more meaningful guidance raise" would weigh on shares on
Tuesday.
The diversified healthcare company said it had earned $4.33
billion, or $1.51 per share, in the second quarter. That
compared with $3.83 billion, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.
The company took charges for litigation and acquisitions in
both periods.
Excluding special items, J&J earned $1.66 per share in the
latest quarter. Analysts on average were expecting $1.55,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Global company pharmaceutical sales surged 21 percent in the
quarter to $8.5 billion, with U.S. sales surging almost 37
percent - fueled by demand for Olysio, blood clot preventer
Xarelto and prostate cancer treatment Zytiga.
Sales of the company's wide array of medical devices and
diagnostics languished, by comparison, edging up 0.7 percent to
$7.2 billion.
Company Chief Executive Alex Gorsky said the segment's weak
performance was largely due to a disappointing number of
surgical procedures and hospital admissions, a longstanding
trend related to the weak global economy.
Consumer products, including over-the-counter medicines such
as painkiller Tylenol, also put on modest performance, with
sales rising 2.4 percent to $3.7 billion.
J&J shares were down 1.2 percent in morning trading on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Nick Zieminski)