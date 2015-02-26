Feb 26 South Carolina's Supreme Court ordered
Johnson & Johnson to pay a penalty of $136 million,
upholding a jury's finding that the drugmaker's Janssen unit had
improperly marketed its anti-psychotic drug Risperdal and
concealed its risks.
A trial court had earlier ordered J&J to pay $327 million,
but the Supreme Court more than halved that penalty, citing a
provision in South Carolina law that no action can be taken in
such cases after three years of the discovery of unlawful
conduct. South Carolina filed its complaint in April 2007.
"Janssen's desire for market share and increased sales knew
no bounds, leading to its egregious violation of South Carolina
law," Justice John Kittredge wrote in the ruling on Wednesday.
"Yet, the absence of significant actual harm resulting from
Janssen's deceptive conduct leads us to conclude the trial court
erred in part in its penalty assessment."
J&J spokeswoman Pamela Van Houten did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The state had sought civil penalties on two claims.
The first arose from the content of the written material of
Risperdal prescriptions since 1994. The second claim centered on
alleged false information contained in a November 2003 letter
Janssen sent to South Carolina's prescribing physicians.
The South Carolina ruling conflicts with decisions by two
other states' high courts last year.
J&J won a reversal of a $1.2 billion judgment by the
Arkansas Supreme Court and won an appeal in Louisiana on a $258
million penalty.
Risperdal, launched in 1994, is used to treat conditions
including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and irritability in
people with autism.
The drug and other anti-psychotic treatments have also been
linked to side effects such as strokes, diabetes and weight
gain.
The case is State of South Carolina v. Ortho-McNeil-Janssen
Pharmaceuticals Inc, No. 2012-206987.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editng by Ted Kerr)