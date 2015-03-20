By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, March 20 A Philadelphia jury on Friday
found that Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceuticals
failed to warn that antipsychotic drug Risperdal could cause
male breast growth, in a case filed by a young man who had taken
the drug, but it awarded no damages after finding no direct link
to the man's condition.
The verdict came after a month-long trial in the
Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, according to Tom Kline of
law firm Kline & Specter, who represented the plaintiff, William
Cirba, 19, of Pennsylvania.
It is the second verdict in litigation over Risperdal, which
is the subject of nearly 1,300 lawsuits consolidated in the
Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. Last month, jurors hit
Janssen with a $2.5 million verdict in a similar case.
Risperdal was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration in 2002 to treat schizophrenia, but was not
cleared for use in children until 2006.
Plaintiffs' lawyers say that New Jersey-headquartered
Janssen routinely promoted the drug for off-label use,
particularly in the elderly and in children, for a range of
conditions including oppositional defiance disorder, with which
Cirba had been diagnosed.
Cirba took Risperdal intermittently until 2007, according to
Kline. His 2013 lawsuit said that taking the drug caused him to
develop gynecomastia, a hormonal imbalance that leads to breast
growth in men and boys. The lawsuit said Janssen knew about the
risk but failed to warn doctors.
A spokeswoman for Janssen, Michele Baer, said the company
was pleased that jurors had found Risperdal did not cause
Cirba's injuries and that it stood behind the drug and would
continue to defend it at trial.
Kline said that while no damages had been awarded, the
verdict was a "significant setback" for the company.
"Within a month, Janssen has twice been found to have failed
to warn physicians treating mentally disabled and adolescents of
the risks of this powerful anti-psychotic drug," he said.
Additional Risperdal trials are scheduled to take place in
the coming months, Kline said.
In 2013, Johnson & Johnson and Janssen paid more than $2.2
billion to resolve civil and criminal investigations by the U.S.
Department of Justice into its marketing of Risperdal and
several other drugs.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Leslie Adler)