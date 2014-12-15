(Writes through)
By Silvia Antonioli
Dec 15 Speciality chemicals firm Johnson Matthey
has agreed to sell its gold and silver refining
business to Japan's Asahi Holdings Inc for 118 million
pounds ($186 million) in cash, the British firm said on Monday.
The business, which employs around 340 people, is a refiner
of primary and secondary gold and silver, and has plants in Salt
Lake City in the United States and Brampton in Canada.
London-listed Johnson Matthey, the largest producer of
autocatalysts, said the gold and silver refining unit had sales
of 44 million pounds in the year to the end of March, and its
return on sales is typically 25 percent.
Johnson Matthey Chief Executive Robert MacLeod said the sale
was part of its plan to focus on using its expertise in
chemistry to produce new technologies.
"We think this is a sensible move for Johnson Matthey given
the mid-term outlook for gold and silver prices remains
unpromising and there are few synergies with the rest if the
group," said Liberum analyst Adam Collins in a note.
"It is a further sign, following the end of the Amplats
contract, that Johnson Matthey sees itself as an advanced
materials technology company not a precious metals technology
company."
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the world's
largest platinum producer, ended a long-standing sales and
marketing deal it had with Johnson Matthey last year.
(Editing by Louise Heavens)