June 25 Specialty chemicals firm Johnson Matthey Plc said it would sell its research chemicals unit to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for 256 million pounds ($403 million) in cash.

The London-listed firm revealed it was in talks to sell the unit earlier this month as it shifts focus to producing higher margin chemicals.

Johnson Matthey, the world's largest maker of autocatalysts, said it expected the deal to close by the end of the year. ($1 = 0.6347 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)